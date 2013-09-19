Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telecom Italia SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2020

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 98.966

Reoffer price 98.966

Yield 5.054 pct

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS, Unicredit, BBVA,

Mitsubishi, Santander & SMBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

