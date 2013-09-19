Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower DNB Bank ASA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2023

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.548

Reoffer price 99.548

Spread 177 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International, HSBC & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0974373515

