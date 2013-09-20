MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian federal bonds, rupee and
stocks recouped some losses on Friday after the central bank
chief indicated the difference between the emergency funding
rate and the main lending rate will be reduced in future.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan indicated
the marginal standing facility rate would be lowered more than
the quantum of repo rate hikes.
Rajan surprised markets in his maiden policy review earlier
on Friday by raising repo rates to ward off rising inflation
while scaling back some emergency measures put in place to
support the rupee, which hit record lows in late August.
India's NSE Index retraced losses to 1.6 percent
from a fall Of nearly 3 percent earlier.
The rupee recovered to 61.98/62.00 per dollar from
62.20/23.
India's 1-Year OIS recovered 10 basis points
to 8.82 percent.
