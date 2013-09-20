* Q4 premiums down from around $250 in Q3
* First fall in 3 quarters reflects lower premiums overseas
* Producers had initially wanted premiums of $250-$260
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese aluminium buyers will
mostly pay slightly lower premiums of $245-$247 per tonne over
London Metal Exchange (LME) prices for October-December
shipments after talks with producers of the metal, sources
involved in the negotiations said.
The softer premiums, down from around $250 in the previous
quarter, reflect a fall in overseas premiums and slack demand.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums, agreed each quarter, set the benchmark for the region.
The premiums for Oct-Dec shipments are their
first quarter-on-quarter declines since the first quarter of
2013 and compare against the record highs of $254-$255 a tonne
in the fourth quarter of last year.
"We really wanted to win lower premiums this time as local
demand is not that strong and premiums in Europe and the United
States are lower," an end-user said on Friday, adding that he
settled a deal with one producer at $246 a tonne this week.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began late last
month between Japanese buyers and global miners including Rio
Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc, BHP Billiton
, and United Company Rusal .
Falling premiums follow a global trend since the LME
announced mid-year an overhaul of its warehousing system to free
up metal trapped in queues.
Another source at a Japanese trading house said his firm got
most of the deals done at $245-$246 a tonne while a source at a
seller said most of negotiations were finished this week with
premiums based on a range between $245-$247.
Two top aluminium producers initially wanted buyers to pay a
premium of $250 per tonne for Q4, citing healthy aluminium
demand in Japan on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
stimulus programme. One seller even sought $260 initially,
according to sources.
"We have decided to lower the offer as many buyers expressed
concern that premiums will fall in the future as European and
the U.S. premiums are down," a source at a producer said.
The LME in July proposed an overhaul of its warehousing
system to cut long queues that some consumers say have inflated
prices to get metal. Spot premiums in Europe are down some 20
percent from a June record high near $300 a tonne as a result.
Some producers had argued the rule change will not affect
any locations in Japan or nearby in Asia, but buyers, unhappy
with the lofty premiums since last year, strongly demanded lower
premiums this time, with some initially asking for $238-$240.
"The reason why Asian premiums were pulled up in the first
place is because a lot of the units that could have been
diverted to Asia were diverted to Europe and U.S. because of the
higher premiums. But if that premium structure breaks down, then
more metal could reach Asia," said a trader in Singapore.
Premiums are paid over the benchmark LME cash price
to secure physical metal.