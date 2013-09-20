BRIEF-HSBC Holdings updates on sale of additional portfolio of US consumer mortgage loans
* On 8 March, HSBC Finance Corp & HSBC Bank USA, N.A. completed sale of portfolio of US first lien residential mortgage loans
Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 104.5192
Payment Date september 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 850 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0794620806
March 9 Australian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday as gains in financials countered the heavy sell-off in resource stocks that dived on an overnight slump in oil prices.
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service says Australia might lose its AAA sovereign credit rating should the country's conservative government give up on deficit repair, raising the stakes ahead of the annual budget in May.