Sep 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Lafarge SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2020
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.546
Yield 4.828 pct
Spread 305 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, Musi, Natixis, RBS, Santander, CMZ,
BBVA, Unicredit
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.