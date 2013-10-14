BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group says FY contracted sales increased by 75.5% to RMB 53 bln
* FY recognized revenue increased by 21.9% to rmb22.224 billion
Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11bp
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Unicredit & WGZ
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1TNCT5
* FY net profit 8.7 million dinars versus 8.5 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 9 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago