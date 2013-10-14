Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 18, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 27bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 27bp

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL9196

