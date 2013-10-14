BRIEF-Kuyumcukent Gayrimenkul proposes dividend for 2016
* Said on Tuesday proposed a dividend of gross 0.0422502 lira ($0.0115) net 0.0367393 lira per share payable starting from May 31
Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 27bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 27bp
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL9196
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 112.1 million lira ($30.51 million) versus 183.9 million lira year ago
* Said on Tuesday Arctic Securities AS had been engaged by a financial investor to explore the sale of up to 5,761,169 shares in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA