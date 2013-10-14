BRIEF-Kuyumcukent Gayrimenkul proposes dividend for 2016
* Said on Tuesday proposed a dividend of gross 0.0422502 lira ($0.0115) net 0.0367393 lira per share payable starting from May 31
Oct 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 33bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Credit Suisse & Deutsche BAnk
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN XS0983548321
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 112.1 million lira ($30.51 million) versus 183.9 million lira year ago
* Said on Tuesday Arctic Securities AS had been engaged by a financial investor to explore the sale of up to 5,761,169 shares in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA