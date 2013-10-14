UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
Oct 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Standard Chartered Bank
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.0 pct
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 280.2bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Cazenove,
Standard Chartered Bank & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
