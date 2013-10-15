Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Issue price 99.969
Reoffer price 99.969
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Unicredit & WGZ
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000A1TNCT5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.