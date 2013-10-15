Oct 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2035

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 94.343

Yield 2.986 pct

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.40 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0878008225

Data supplied by International Insider.