BRIEF-With Investment buys 13.7 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sparbanken Oresund AB
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 310bp
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005497781
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
