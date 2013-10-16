BRIEF-With Investment buys 13.7 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Western Australian Treasury Corp
(WATC)
Issue Amount A$750 million
Maturity Date June 25, 2016
Coupon 3-month BBSW + 3bp
Issue price 99.844
Reoffer price 99.844
Discount Margin 3-month BBSW + 9bp
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CBA
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Australian
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo