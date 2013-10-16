Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 101.216

Yield 1.41 pct

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Notes The issue size will total 800 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0795453769

Data supplied by International Insider.