BRIEF-With Investment buys 13.7 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSBC SFH Finance SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 28, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.922
Reoffer price 99.922
Yield 1.887 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN< IMI, BBVA, Erste, HSBC, Natixis & Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011600923
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo