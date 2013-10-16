BRIEF-With Investment buys 13.7 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
March 3 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 03, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.863
Yield 1.154 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0963874234
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo