Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Federal State of Berlin
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price 99.899
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 12bp
Payment Date October 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, Nord/LB & WGZ Bank
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN DE000A1X28K0
Data supplied by International Insider.