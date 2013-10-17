BRIEF-Global Payments promotes Cameron Bready to CFO
* Global payments promotes Cameron M. Bready to senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Franklin County Civic Development Corporation
* Global payments promotes Cameron M. Bready to senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 'Painful but necessary' for company survival -memo (Recasts, updates on smelting operations)
* Tribune media company reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results