Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited, London Branch

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited Covered bond guarantor is

ASB Covered Bond Trustee Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 1, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.756

Yield 1.551 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.7bp

over the OBL 167

Payment Date November 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CBA & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0985215184

