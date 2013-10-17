Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banca Carige Spa
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.466
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 313.7bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date October 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, RBI, UBS & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) &
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.