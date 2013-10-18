Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banca Popolare Di Vicenza Scpa
(BP Vicenza)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.461
Yield 5.125 pct
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) IMI< Barclays, RBS & UBS
Ratings BB (S&P) &
BB+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.