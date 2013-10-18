Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Modernland Realty Tbk PT

Guarantor PT Modenland Realty Tbk & Subsidiary Guarantors

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date October 25, 2016

Coupon 11.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & UBS

Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (S&P),

B (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.