Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 40bp

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0985815371

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.