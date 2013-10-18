Oct 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Korea Finance Corp (KoFC)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date October 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40bp

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0985399566

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 40 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0985399483

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 29bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 29bp

Listing Unlisted

Denoms (K) 200

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 28, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 28bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp

Listing Unlisted

Denoms (K) 200

Payment Date October 28, 2013

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.