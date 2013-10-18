Oct 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Korea Finance Corp (KoFC)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date October 24, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40bp
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0985399566
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 40 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0985399483
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 24, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 29bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 29bp
Listing Unlisted
Denoms (K) 200
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 28, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 28bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp
Listing Unlisted
Denoms (K) 200
Payment Date October 28, 2013
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date October 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.