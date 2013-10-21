With the valuation differential between Chinese shares listed in Shanghai & Hong Kong hovering around par for nearly three years now, there are signs of growing willingness in Beijing to deepen two-way cross-border investing in equity markets.

** The Hang Seng China Premium index has hovered around 100 on a monthly basis indicating that the 53 dual-listed large-caps that constitute the index are, on average, trading at par. link.reuters.com/zud93v

** Two exceptions were a spike in mainland stocks in November 2011 & a smaller one earlier this year as onshore markets rebounded from their slump.

** Along with this parity, Reorient sees two more compelling reasons to bet on more cross-border equity investments.

** Firstly, the stronger yuan. This is seen by some as evidence that Chinese regulators (SAFE & the central bank) will push forward with opening up the capital account. For another view on the RMB appreciation see

** Then there's the HKMA proposal to remove the HK daily limit on RMB conversion.

** The Shanghai FTZ experiment suggests QDII2 - as the plan to allow mainland residents to invest in HK is dubbed - is likely to begin in China's financial center.

** Reorient expects Beijing to give the green light to QDII2 with an initial quota of $50 billion.

** Short-term implication if all goes through is that real arbitrage opportunities between A & H-shares open up.

