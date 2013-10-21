BRIEF-Land takes out loan of 100 mln yen for solar power station related business
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, for solar power station related business, with annual interest rate of 1.5 percent
With the valuation differential between Chinese shares listed in Shanghai & Hong Kong hovering around par for nearly three years now, there are signs of growing willingness in Beijing to deepen two-way cross-border investing in equity markets.
** The Hang Seng China Premium index has hovered around 100 on a monthly basis indicating that the 53 dual-listed large-caps that constitute the index are, on average, trading at par. link.reuters.com/zud93v
** Two exceptions were a spike in mainland stocks in November 2011 & a smaller one earlier this year as onshore markets rebounded from their slump.
** Along with this parity, Reorient sees two more compelling reasons to bet on more cross-border equity investments.
** Firstly, the stronger yuan. This is seen by some as evidence that Chinese regulators (SAFE & the central bank) will push forward with opening up the capital account. For another view on the RMB appreciation see
** Then there's the HKMA proposal to remove the HK daily limit on RMB conversion.
** The Shanghai FTZ experiment suggests QDII2 - as the plan to allow mainland residents to invest in HK is dubbed - is likely to begin in China's financial center.
** Reorient expects Beijing to give the green light to QDII2 with an initial quota of $50 billion.
** Short-term implication if all goes through is that real arbitrage opportunities between A & H-shares open up.
(Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, for solar power station related business, with annual interest rate of 1.5 percent
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Home prices in Hong Kong, the least affordable city in the world, reached yet another all-time high in January, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.