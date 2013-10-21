Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 96.0
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion
rand when fungible
ISIN XS0875343591
