Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SK Broadband Co., Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 29, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.185

Yield 3.052 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

