Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.534

Yield 1.347 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0986065992

Data supplied by International Insider.