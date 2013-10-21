BRIEF-Panasonic to set up co overseeing Chinese home appliances operations - Nikkei
* Panasonic will set up in Zhejiang province a company overseeing its Chinese home appliances operations - Nikkei
Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(World Bank)
Issue Amount C$500 million
Maturity Date October 30, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.504
Yield 2.232 pct
Spread 38.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct September 2018 CAN
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Standard
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a much smaller fourth-quarter loss, due in large part to higher crude prices.
Feb 27 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's largest retailer of defrauding shareholders in its Wal-Mart de Mexico unit by concealing its suspected bribery of public officials in Mexico.