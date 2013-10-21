Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(World Bank)

Issue Amount C$500 million

Maturity Date October 30, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.504

Yield 2.232 pct

Spread 38.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct September 2018 CAN

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Standard

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue