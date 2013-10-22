Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local
Guarantor States of Belgium (51.41%), France (45.59%) and
Luxembourg (3.00%)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.948
Reoffer price 99.948
Yield 1.636 pct
Spread 38.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25bp
over the OLO (interpolated bid yld of June 2018 & March 2019)
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0986147709
