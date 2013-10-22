Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower VTB Capital SA

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 2.9 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.9 pct

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Commerzbank & VTB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Data supplied by International Insider.