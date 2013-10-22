Fitch: Bond Bolsters Tunisia Liquidity as IMF Delay Shows Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) The postponed disbursement following an IMF programme review highlights reform implementation challenges faced by Tunisia's government, Fitch Ratings says. Near term financing risks have been mitigated by the EUR850 million bond market issuance in February, further reform delays could increase uncertainty around Tunisia's financing outlook. A disbursement under Tunisia's May 2016 IMF programme, equivalent t