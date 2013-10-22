Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Banca Popolare di Milano

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.347

Reoffer price 101.347

Yield 3.358 pct

Spread 278 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Akros, JP Morgan, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings B1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 900 million euro

When fungible

