Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bawag PSK Wohnbaubank
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2023
Coupon 8.125 pct
Issue price 99.171
Reoffer price 99.171
Yield 8.25 pct
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & JP Morgan
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
