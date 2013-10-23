Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bawag PSK Wohnbaubank

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2023

Coupon 8.125 pct

Issue price 99.171

Reoffer price 99.171

Yield 8.25 pct

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & JP Morgan

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.