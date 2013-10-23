Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 98.969
Reoffer yield 1.379 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 400 million sterling
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0987110078
Permanent ISIN XS0888484200
Data supplied by International Insider.