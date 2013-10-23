Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 98.969

Reoffer yield 1.379 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 400 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0987110078

Permanent ISIN XS0888484200

Data supplied by International Insider.