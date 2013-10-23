Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.779

Reoffer price 99.779

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 126.6bp

over the OBL 167

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CS, DB, Goldman, HSBC & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0986102605

