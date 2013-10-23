Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited
Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC &
Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 570.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 585.3bp
over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings BB+ (S&P), BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0939678792
