Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited

Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC &

Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 570.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 585.3bp

over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs

International, HSBC, J.P. Morgan & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings BB+ (S&P), BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0939678792

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.