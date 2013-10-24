Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million rand

Maturity Date January 30, 2019

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 102.1

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 27.5 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

rand when fungible

ISIN XS0957736480

