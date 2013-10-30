SINGAPORE Oct 30 Singapore is set to end a
moratorium on new piped natural gas imports soon as robust
initial demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has meant that
most of the super-chilled fuel brought in via a new terminal has
been taken up.
The city-state has prevented its four pipeline gas importers
from signing new contracts until 2018, or when demand for LNG,
shipped in by BG Group Plc, hits 3 million tonnes per
year (tpy), whichever is earlier.
The freeze was put in place to ensure sufficient demand for
the LNG. But BG's sales of the super-chilled fuel in Singapore
have already touched 2.7 million tpy within just a few months of
the start of a new $1.4 billion terminal, indicating the
3-million-tpy mark is within sight.
The island nation is ready to review the moratorium once any
of the two milestones are met, S. Iswaran, second minister for
home affairs and trade and industry, said on Wednesday on the
sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week conference.
"BG is now at 2.7 (million tpy), so it depends when we
breach that last component of about 10 percent more. Then we
will be prepared to consider that," he said.
Currently, four companies - Gas Supply Pte Ltd, Sembcorp Gas
Pte Ltd, Senoko Energy Ltd and Keppel Gas Ltd. - import natural
gas by pipelines into Singapore.
Singapore aims to position itself as an LNG trading hub for
Asia as it is located between producers such as Indonesia,
Malaysia and Australia, and countries with growing demand such
as China, India and Thailand.
Several global players, such as GDF Suez, BP
and Statoil, have already set up LNG trading desks in
the city-state over the last several years.
Singapore LNG Corp started commercial operations of its LNG
terminal in May. The terminal has an initial capacity of 3.5
million tonnes per year (tpy) with two storage tanks.
Britain-based BG has a contract to supply 3 million tpy of
LNG to the terminal. The gas is being supplied to industrial
users and six power companies.
The terminal's capacity is being raised to 6 million tpy by
the end of 2013 once a third storage tank, and additional
jetties and regasification facilities, are added. A fourth tank
will raise it further to 9 million tpy.