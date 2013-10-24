UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower HEATHROW Funding Ltd
Obligors Heathrow Airport Ltd, Heathrow (AH) Ltd,
Heathrow (SP) Ltd & Heathrow Express Operating Company Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date October 31, 2046
Final Legal: October 31, 2048
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.347
Yield 4.611 pct
Spread 117 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2046 UKT
Payment Date October 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, HSBC, NAB & RBC CM
Ratings A- (S&P), A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0987355855
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
