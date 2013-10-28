UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Modern Land (China) Co.Ltd
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date November 04, 2018
Coupon 13.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.561
Yield 14.0 pct
Payment Date November 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, BOC International, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (Asia) Ltd & Morgan Stanley
Ratings B2 (Moody's), B (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.