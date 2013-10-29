Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 34bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BMO Capital Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's Note programme

