Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 100.649

Payment Date November 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0973219065

Data supplied by International Insider.