Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Caixabank SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2023
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.405
Reoffer price 99.495
Yield 5.138 pct
Spread 395 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date Novemebr 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Bank of America & Goldman Sachs
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0989061345
Data supplied by International Insider.