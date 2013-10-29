BRIEF-Albemarle Q4 earnings per share $5.30
* Albemarle reports strong 2016 earnings finish and record cash flow from operations
Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 05, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.452
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0989148209
* Albemarle reports strong 2016 earnings finish and record cash flow from operations
* Radian Group files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lPAZZ7] Further company coverage:
* Freightcar america, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results