Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Forvaltnings Framtiden AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 06, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 64bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 64bp

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005504784

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.