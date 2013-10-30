Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Heeton Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount SG$75 million

Maturity Date November 6, 2015

Coupon 5.60 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 508.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date November 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBR

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law SGX

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

