Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 6, 2015

Coupon 0.40 pct

Issue price 100.009

Reoffer price 100.009

Yield 0.394086

ISIN DE000DHY4150

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.87

Reoffer price 99.87

Yield 0.908241

ISIN DE000DHY4168

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

