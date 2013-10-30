Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date October 04, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 94.734

Payment Date November 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.7 billion

rand when fungible

ISIN XS0838228996

